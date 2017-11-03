King Arthur brings Holy Grail quest to Chester with hit Spamalot show

The search for the Holy Grail has come to Chester!

King Arthur's quest to locate the sacred vessel has brought him to the city and he was spotted roaming the City Walls this week.

But all was not quite as it seemed.

The noble visitor was in fact Bob Harms, star of the Monty Python musical Spamalot which is keeping audiences entertained at Storyhouse all week. The opportunity to call in to the nearby King Charles Tower was too tempting to miss for the actor, who is central to the riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen.

Spamalot, based around the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, was written by Python legend Eric Idle and won the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical.

It closes its run in Chester with one performance today and two tomorrow.