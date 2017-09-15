Rolling back the years at Malpas with superb Yesteryear Rally

IF YOU HAD taken a drive down the A41 last weekend, you’d have been forgiven for thinking that you slipped back in time.

However, it was a vast array of all kinds of vehicles from the past that were on display at the annual Malpas Yesteryear Rally, which has been running since 1972.

The show, in Hampton, Malpas, saw hundreds of visitors taking around 30 steam engines, 120 commercial vehicles, 70 military vehicles and enough cars, tractors, motorcycles and bikes to keep even the keenest engineering buff fascinated.

With enough refreshments to feed an army – and at times the gathering resembled an army camp to passing commuters – visitors to displays of fine craftsmanship, such a log cutters and farming equipment.

There was a light railway experience on offer too, while enthusiasts brought along vehicles with historical importance, such as a First World War Boy Scouts ambulance or a Second World War tank.

Even youngsters got in on the act, with two bringing along a mini Land Rover.