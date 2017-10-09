Chester & Wirral League: Cestrian Alex secure win as goals fly in across the division

THERE were goals galore in Division One – 42 being scored across five games.

Top scorers were Cestrian Alex with a fine 10-2 win over Princes Villa. Adie Gough scored four, Mark Blake three with Andy Rowntree, Niall Peaker and Jamie Vetch also on the scoresheet. Steve Morgan and Andy Grimes replied.

St Saviours weren’t far behind with a 9-2 thrashing of Blacon Youth. Jack Sheppard and Ryan Abraham both fired four with Tom Hoppley completing the rout. James Lloyd bagged both for Blacon.

Harry Hornsby (2), Ally Thompson, Matty Sharpe, Colin Pugh and Alex Hutchinson were on the scoresheet for Hoole Rangers as they beat Chester Argyle 6-1.

Lee Harrison got Argyle’s goal while Upton JFC beat second placed Elton Athletic 4-3 thanks Danny Evans, Joe Williams, Matty Wood and a Tom Berry penalty. Sam Carr, Adam Brawn and Matty Jarvis made a real game of it for Elton.

Helsby Reserves enjoyed a 3-2 win over Chester Nomads Thirds. Charlie Roberts, Adam Newbolt and Victor James scored with Ade Fagbire and Sam Jones hitting back.

Christleton Celtic and Newton Athletic had to settle for a point apiece after entertaining 2-2 draw in the Premier Division.

Christleton lead twice through Mike McIntyre and Mark Richards but Newton fought back.

Higher Bebington Kelma beat Ellesmere Port Town 4-3 thanks to Scott Hoather, Ben Keirman, Will Callister and Steve Dawson. Town replies came from Connor Howley, Connor Bagley and Dennis Williams.

Alex Martin, Andre Clarke, Andy Simpson and Gaz Williams all netted for MBNA as they beat Ellesmere Port 4-1.

The day’s top scorers though were Malpas Reserves in Division Two after they thrashed Saughall Colts 15-3. Adam Kightley, Noah McCain, Brett Digby, Harry Cunningham, Luke Woolam (2), Jordan Leigh (2), Chris Ingle (3) and Callum Parry (4) shared the goals.

Hoole Youth drew 1-1 with Beehive for whom Tyler Grattan. Karl Rixham netted for Hoole.

Patrick Easton and Matty Leedham scored a brace a piece for Rossmore Rangers as they beat neighbours Princes Villa Reserves 4-1.

In the first round of Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy, Division Two leaders Ellesmere Port Reserves thrashed Division One leaders Clubbies 4-0.

Danny Hale (2), Lewis Fearon and James Murphy got the goals while fellow Ellesmere Port side, Sutton Athletic also move into round two at the expense of Upton Bears Paw after Peter Barnett, Daniel Woodcock and an own goal sealed a 3-0 win.