Deeside Dragons: Chris Armstrong targets 'season-defining' trip to Nottingham Lions

An away trip to Nottingham Lions represents another ‘season defining’ weekend for The Dragons, according to general manager Chris Armstrong.

The Deeside club broke its abject 13-game losing streak with a 7-5 home victory over the Lions last weekend.

The result lifted the Dragons off the foot of the Moralee Conference and Armstrong has targeted another morale-boosting victory on Sunday.

He said: “It was a massive win last weekend and the mood among the lads in the locker room afterwards was terrific.

“Winning games is an infectious feeling in any sport and ice hockey’s no different.

“It’s a habit we all want to start picking up and the positive momentum has given us is something to hold onto.

“It’s given us that first building block for the games ahead and hopefully can be the foundation we need to pick up another two points at their place on Sunday.

“It sounds a bit dramatic but the games we’re involved in right now will end up defining our season and it’s vital that we take points from them.

“We’re approaching the halfway point and a couple of wins is all that’s required to put us among the other teams who have found it tough going this season.

“The onus is on us now to capitalise on it and show the same desire to win in all our upcoming games starting now.”

The Dragons were pushed hard for their first league win since September, with the result in the balance until Gavin Austin’s 55th minute strike gave the Dragons a two-goal cushion.

The Dragons could feasibly leapfrog fellow strugglers Billingham Stars tomorrow if results elsewhere are favourable.

But to achieve that Armstrong expects a more disciplined display from his side tomorrow with fewer costly defensive lapses and fouls.

“As good as we were in the home game, there are definitely aspects of our game we need to improve on” added Armstrong.

“Silly fouls which have handed power plays to the opposing team have been a big problem this year and that has to stop.

“There needs to be an awareness and focus from all of our defensive players that we stop giving away neeldless penalties.

“If we do that we can do that and show the same attacking quality that we did last weekend then there’s no reason why we can’t pick up a few more wins.”

Nottingham host Solihull Barons on Saturday when Billingham visit Hull Pirates.

Elsewhere on Sunday Whitley Warriors entertain leaders Sheffield Steeldogs, Solway Sharks visit Solihull Barons, while Billingham host Blackburn Hawks.