Crystals closes in Newtown with the loss of 30 jobs

CLUBBERS IN Newtown and the surrounding area will be heartbroken to find out their favourite nightspot is closing.

Severnside Leisure Ltd, who own Crystals Nightclub and The Exchange pub on Broad Street, have said that both establishments will close with the loss of 30 jobs.

This is due to the building leases coming to an end and the company has decided not to renew them.

Last orders will be called at The Exchange on Saturday, October 28.

While the last dance will take place at Crystals at the end of the year.

Luke Orehawa, Crystals managing director, said: “We have come to this very difficult decision as changing consumer demands coupled with increasing operating costs make the existing use of this very large grade II listed building unsustainable.

“Business rates set by the valuation office have been a major contributing factor to our decision.

“After contesting the rates for five years, the valuation office, through in-action, have failed to assist in keeping over 30 jobs alive in the town centre.

“Recent changes in the business rates system have seen our rates rise considerably and have forced us to this decision.

“Both Renney and I would like to thank you for all the support of the years of customers and employees past and present.”

While Crystal’s doors will close they intend putting on a jam-packed two months of events, allowing clubbers to reminisce and visit one last time.

One heartbroken nightclubber told The County Times: “I’m devastated, where are we all going to go?

“This is such a blow to Newtown.

“People from all around Powys, from Welshpool to Llanidloes, all go there as it’s the only nightclub here.”

Crystals nightclub opened 30 years ago this summer and has played host to many big acts, comedians and DJs along the way.

The Exchange public house opened 18 years ago and has been the home of live bands in the area.