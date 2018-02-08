Saltney man wanted by police in connection with series of offences

Police are hunting a Saltney man in connection with a number of offences.
Leigh May is known to visit areas of Chester and Deeside, according to police in Flintshire.
Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference RM18033165.
Please can you help us. This male is currently wanted by police for a number of offences. His name is Leigh May and he's from the Saltney area, We also know that he visits the areas of Chester and Deeside. Please phone 101 if you know the whereabouts of this male. Ref RM18033165 pic.twitter.com/4IYlrTLTEM— NWP South Flintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) February 8, 2018
