Saltney man wanted by police in connection with series of offences

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police are hunting a Saltney man in connection with a number of offences.

Leigh May is known to visit areas of Chester and Deeside, according to police in Flintshire.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference RM18033165.

