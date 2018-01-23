Chester store stages Ladies Night for Claire House Children's Hospice

Staff from one of Chester's most well known high street stores are raising money for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Debenhams/Browns of Chester will host a New Year, New You Ladies Night on Thursday, February 8 (6pm-8pm), with all proceeds going to the Bebington hospice.

Tickets are £10 and include a welcome drink from The Botanist, nibbles and a luxury beauty treatment. They can be bought in store or over the phone on 07497 494244.

The event will feature live music and the Chester Dance Society will perform a fashion show. There will also be a raffle with great prizes.

Dan Halliday, corporate fundraiser at Claire House, said “An event like this is a great way for us to not only raise some money for the children and families of Claire House, but also it's spreading much needed awareness of what the hospice is all about and the amazing work we do here. The hospice wouldn’t exist without the support of local businesses and the community and thanks to those who are supporting us, we’re able to reach more children who really need us.

"We’d love to see lots of people at the event. The more the merrier.”

Claire House Children’s Hospice helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.

For further information about the New Year, New You Ladies Night email chester.personalshopper@debenhams.com.