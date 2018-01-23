Cheshire care facility residents surprised by mystery bird having a quail of a time in their car park

RESIDENTS had a surprise when they spotted a mystery bird having a quail of a time in the grounds of a Cheshire care facility.

The stray quail seen running around the car park of an independent living facility in Rolls Avenue, Crewe.

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer (AWO) Katie Glenn collected the male, white and brown speckled bird which the care staff had managed to contain in a box and were keeping in reception.

The staff were advised to ask around the local area to see if the quail belonged to anyone, but when an owner could not be found Katie took the bird, a Texas A&M quail, to RSPCA Stapeley Wildlife Centre in Nantwich.

She said: “He is a beautiful bird so I’m surprised no one was looking for him. We don’t know if he was abandoned, or if he escaped from his home and had become a bit lost!”

The quail is in a good condition with no obvious health problems. He is now in isolation at the Stapeley Centre, a normal procedure for wild animals admitted into RSPCA care but especially important as a precaution in response to the avian flu outbreak which has hit the UK recently.

This means he needs to be kept away from any other birds for at least two weeks. He can then be transferred to an aviary with other feathery friends as quails in the wild are typically very social birds.

Last week, an outbreak of bird flu was reported in wild birds in Dorset. Subsequently, cases of bird flu were confirmed in wild birds in two further locations (Warwickshire and Hertfordshire) which led to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) extending the Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ) to cover the whole of England.

The AIPZ means keepers of poultry and other captive birds, including those kept as pets, are legally required to follow specific disease prevention measures. These include deterring wild birds and good biosecurity, in order to protect their birds and help to prevent the spread of virus.

Luisa Dormer, scientific officer in the Farm Animals Department at the RSPCA said: “Now that the AIPZ covers the whole of England, bird keepers of any scale must heed Government advice. In addition to the legal advice, there is a simple guide put together by the RSPCA, together with Defra, the NFU and other organisations providing best practice advice to help backyard poultry keepers to protect their birds from AI.”

If you suspect any type of avian influenza you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. If you find dead wild waterfowl, such as swans, geese or ducks, or any other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, please report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

If you are the owner of the quail contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.