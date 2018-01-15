Cheshire Police urge motorist to avoid M6 as work is carried out to fix potholes

MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the M6 as there are long delays while work is being done to repair potholes.

Highways England tweeted to warn motorist of delays of 90 minutes between junctions 17, near Sanbach, and 16 on the southbound carriageway.

The tweet read: “Our contractors are busy working with further emergency repair work #M6 southbound J17 - J16 and there are severe delays... consider other routes if heading for the south.”

Later, Cheshire Police tweeted that traffic was building up in both directions and urged motorists to avoid the M6 if possible.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “M6, J16 - due to potholes opening up on the motorway, build up of traffic appearing on both carriageways - avoid if possible.”