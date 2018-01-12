Firefighters called to deal with bin fire in Ellesmere Port

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a bin fire in Ellesmere Port.

The crew from the town was called to Alnwick Drive at 7.15am today (Friday, January 12).

When the crew arrived, they found that the bin was smouldering.

They used a bucket of water to put it out.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, firefighters were called to several bin fires on Hough Green Road, Widnes.

Crews found several bins alight on playing fields just before 10pm. A hose reel jet was used to put out the fires which are believed to have been started deliberately.

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.