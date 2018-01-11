Chester company becomes first UK service centre for market leader in towbars

A CHESTER company has become the UK's first approved service centre for the world's leading manufacturer of towbars.

Chester Towbar and Trailer Centre, based at Chester West Business Park, has become an approved service centre for Horizon Global.

The newly branded Horizon Global Approved Service Centre was officially launched on Friday, December 15.

The event was attended by City of Chester MP Chris Matheson and Blacon ward councillor Carol Gahan.

Horizon Global has the long-established Witter Towbar Systems and Westfalia Automotive brands within its portfolio, making it the largest manufacturer of towing products.

The Deeside-based company has over 450 fitting outlets nationwide and took the decision to select a number across the country to become approved service centres.

Its E-Commerce and Demand Fulfilment Manager, Andrew Royles, said: “As market leaders, we feel that it is important that our customers get the best possible experience when purchasing our products.

“From the moment that they go online and place an order, to the point where they drive out of the service centre with the job completed, we want them to be completely satisfied with the levels of service and expertise they have received.

“It was a natural progression to look at the final link in the chain, which is of course the service centres. From design and manufacture, to the products leaving our premises, we have total control of proceedings. However, at the most critical point of the transaction, i.e. the fitting, we had no input. Therefore, with the full cooperation of the fitting outlets, we have established the criteria by which they can be awarded the approved service centre mantle.

“Ultimately it is in their own interests to meet the criteria, as it will mean increased sales for those selected outlets; when a customer is booking on line, wherever possible we will direct them to the nearest approved fitting centre because we can be sure of the service they will receive.”

Tim Salt and Mike Boulton of Chester Towbar and Trailer Centre, said: “We are delighted and very proud to have been selected as the UK’s first Horizon Global Approved Service Centre.

“We are one the largest towbar fitting centres in Cheshire, one of the largest trailer centres in the North West and have carried Witter and Westfalia products since we first opened our doors in 1989.

“We were happy therefore, to discuss with Horizon Global the factors they considered make for the best experience when a customer wants a towbar fitting and it was very satisfying to know that we ticked every box.”

Mr Royles added: “Everyone is looking for increased business and this initiative can only help our growth, as customers can drive away in the knowledge that they have selected the finest products in the market from Witter/Westfalia and be assured that they have had them fitted to the highest possible standard at Chester Towbar and Trailer Centre.

“We are grateful to Tim and Mike for agreeing to become an approved service centre and I know that they will be the benchmark that our other customers will have to meet to achieve approved centre status.”