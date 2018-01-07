Supermarket bag pack raises £200 for Chester deafness charity

A BAG pack has raised more than £200 for deaf children and young people across the region.

Volunteers with Deafness Support Network (DSN) packed the bags of busy shoppers at Asda on Greyhound Retail Park, Chester, to raise funds to help support those in the deaf community.

One in six people live with a hearing loss and youth services operated by DSN reach hundreds of young people across the area.

It also includes Youth Vibe, a weekly youth club held by DSN for those with a hearing loss and their siblings, and the newly reformed Chester Deaf Football Club.

As part of the Community Matters Scheme, Asda have given an extra £200 on top of the £204 raised by bag pack volunteers.

Rhys Edwards, fundraising manager for DSN, said: “We would very much like to thank the kind people of Chester who let our wonderful volunteers help them on the day in exchange for donations.

“They really will go to helping to build the confidence and support needed by D/deaf families in our community. We’d also like to thank Asda for having us and being so generous.

“Their ongoing support, and that of other businesses locally, is vital.”

For more information or to show your support go to www.dsnonline.co.uk