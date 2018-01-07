Calls made for more apprenticeships and training in Weaver Vale

THE need for more apprenticeships and training in Weaver Vale came under the spotlight in a meeting between the area’s MP and a Cheshire business chief.

Mike Amesbury MP held a meeting with Pat Jackson, head of skill at the Cheshire & Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership, where they discussed a range of issues around business, training and employment in the constituency.

During the meeting he was told how the Employers’ Skills and Education Board was working with local partners and had identified the three key priorities for action.

These were:

- To ensure everyone in Cheshire and Warrington is fully informed about the career and progression opportunities open by putting employers at the heart of inspiring and communicating to young people, parents and teachers and individuals seeking work.

- To Improve the overall quality of education and skills provision, by supporting groups of employers in key sectors to work together with training and education providers, local authorities and other partners to develop coherent packages of training and education with a focus on STEM and digital skills and the key sectors identified in the Strategic Economic Plan.

- To establish a communications hub to provide coherent messages about jobs, career pathways and progression opportunities and training and education offers across Cheshire and Warrington.

Mr Amesbury pledged to provide his backing in Parliament and will also be meeting again with the LEP to discuss progress.

He said: “Training and apprenticeships are hugely important and these kinds of opportunities are something I want to see more of for residents in Weaver Vale.

“I’ve spoken many times about how I want to see quality jobs brought here rather than the Zero Hours ‘gig economy’ jobs the government seems to love so much.

“My constituency has a lot of high tech, quality employers and by creating more training and apprenticeship opportunities we can get more local people into those good quality jobs and create a race to the top, rather than a race to the bottom.”