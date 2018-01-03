Chester trampoline park relaunches 'autism-friendly' events

A POPULAR Chester trampoline park will be relaunching events which provide an ‘autism friendly’ environment for visitors.

Flip Out Chester, said to be the second biggest trampoline arena in the world, will continue to provide monthly sessions for people with autism.

The ‘autism friendly’ events were first launched in October last year to ensure the centre, based at Chester Gates Business Park, remains an accessible venue for everyone.

They will re-start for 2018 this Thursday and will continue to run on the first Thursday of every month.

During the sessions there will be appropriate music played at a low level and the usual Flip Out Chester disco lights will be switched off.

Flip Out Chester director Matthew Melling said: “The autism friendly sessions were a huge success last year so we’re glad to continue the events every month in 2018.

“We want to ensure everyone can enjoy their experience at Flip Out Chester with these monthly events and our aim is to provide a more relaxing and calm environment than our usual day to day atmosphere in the busy arena.

“Our friendly staff will always be there to help during the sessions to support visitors and make certain that all jumpers and spectators have a brilliant time with us.”

The session costs £6 and carers can attend for free. Socks are required for the jumper and carer and can be purchased for £2 per person. Each session lasts for one hour and guests can attend at either 6pm or 7pm.

The events will continue to be a regular in the Flip Out Chester calendar for the new year especially for individuals on the autistic spectrum.

However, Mr Melling stressed that people with autism are welcome at the Chester Gates trampoline park any time and did not need to wait for the monthly sessions if they wish to come any other day.

He said: “We are all happy to support visitors with autism at any time and our staff will always be on hand to make adjustments whenever they can if necessary.

“The Flip Out Chester team’s aim is that everyone who visits us enjoys healthy, awesome fun – no matter your age or ability.”