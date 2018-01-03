Armed police swoop on Newton Park after man allegedly threatened dog walkers with imitation firearm

Armed police swooped on a Chester street on New Year's Day after dog walkers were allegedly threatened by a man with an imitation firearm.
Cheshire Police say they were called to Newton Park, Newton, at about 11.30am on Monday.
A local man was arrested and the investigation is continuing.
A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “At around 11.30am on 1 January 2018 police were informed that a man had threatened dog walkers with what was believed to be an imitation firearm in Newton Park.
“Police attended and arrested a 38-year-old man from Chester on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on