Armed police swoop on Newton Park after man allegedly threatened dog walkers with imitation firearm

Armed police swooped on a Chester street on New Year's Day after dog walkers were allegedly threatened by a man with an imitation firearm.

Cheshire Police say they were called to Newton Park, Newton, at about 11.30am on Monday.

A local man was arrested and the investigation is continuing.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “At around 11.30am on 1 January 2018 police were informed that a man had threatened dog walkers with what was believed to be an imitation firearm in Newton Park.

“Police attended and arrested a 38-year-old man from Chester on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”