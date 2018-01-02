Open day for people interested becoming a ranger at Cheshire's interactive lifeskills centre

ANYONE interested in promoting safety through interactive scenarios is invited to attend an open day on January 10.

Safety Central, Cheshire’s interactive lifeskills centre in Lymm, is part of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service’s mission to make the county safer.

The centre has welcomed over 2,500 visitors since it opened in September 2017 and those visitors have all been welcomed by Volunteer Rangers. The rangers lead groups around the interactive scenarios to bring them to life. They guide people around the centre, running simple activities that enable guests to think about how they can avoid coming to harm in a range of life-like situations.

A volunteer ranger explaining fire safety in the home.

A healthy booking calendar means that Safety Central is looking for more Volunteer Rangers so a taster day has been organised for Wednesday, January 10.

Anyone interested in becoming a ranger is invited to Safety Central in Lymm for a tour around the exciting, interactive village and will be able to talk to staff about what being a ranger entails.

Manager Mark Shone said: “Our Volunteer Rangers are an invaluable asset to the Safety Central team. The ranger volunteer programme has been funded through sponsorship from SP Energy Networks, providing uniform, radios, training materials and monthly workshops to enable rangers to share best practice with each other.

"Being a ranger is a great opportunity to meet visitors of all ages, be part of a close knit team and help keep Cheshire residents safe and we are looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to our taster day.”

Rural safety is part of the tour.

From 9am to 3pm there will be Safety Central tours on the hour, every hour. It’s advisable to book, either by phone on 01606 868643 or by emailing safetycentral@cheshirefire.gov.uk

Safety Central is on Cliff Lane, Lymm WA13 0TE and, if you would like to find out a bit more in advance, visit www.safetycentral.org.uk

Safety Central houses a police custody suite and cell, convenience store and online safety learning space, courtroom, a full-sized three-bedroom family home, shed and garden rigged to demonstrate not only the most common causes of accidents but also technologies to promote independence.