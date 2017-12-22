Chester school pupils don festive jumpers to raise money for Save the Children

YOUNGSTERS at a Chester school embraced the spirit of Christmas by wearing festive jumpers to raise money for a children’s charity.

All 385 pupils at Newton Primary School took part in the event on Friday and raised a whopping £350 for Save the Children.

One pupil, Ella Shaw, raised an impressive £90 on her own by selling pom-poms on the day.

Deputy headteacher Becky Day said the children had learnt about the charity’s work at a special assembly earlier in the week.

She added: “They all got involved and had a lot of fun raising money.”