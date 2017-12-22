Chester Cathedral's Christmas Tree Festival is bigger and better than ever

VISITORS to Chester Cathedral will find it even more magical this month as the historic building is filled with Christmas trees.

Now in its fifth year, the Christmas Tree Festival is bigger and better than ever with more than 50 majestic trees lining the cloisters.

The festival is open daily between 9am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

The festival is held in aid of the Ultrasound Breast Care Scanner Appeal at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Visitors to the cathedral can pick up a copy of a new book for children written by acting dean Canon Jane Brooke, Awesome Anselm and the Pig and the Griffin, with illustrations by Carolyn Dinan.

The book tells the story of a wooden mouse carved into an altar rail at the cathedral that comes to life to have an exciting adventure with a pig and a griffin.