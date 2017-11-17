Staff and pupils at Saltney high school remember the fallen

STAFF and pupils at St David’s High School in Saltney paid tribute to honour the fallen servicemen and women who have died in conflicts since the end of the First World War.

The Remembrance assembly included poetry, diary readings, music and images from the Great War. There was also a prayer of rembrance and a chance to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have died in the line of duty.

The service also focused on the work of the Royal British Legion in helping ex servicemen and their families. The school has also taken an active role in raising money for the Legion.

Headteacher Craig Burns said: “We were all delighted to play our own small part in Remembrance Day.

“Every year our pupils engage in remembrance events with particular reverence and respect for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. I’m sure our young people will go on to create a more just and peaceful world.”