Firefighters called to house in Malpas after flames were seen coming out of the chimney

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a chimney fire in Malpas.

At 7.30pm yesterday, one crew from Malpas was called to a house in Parr Green Lane.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “On arrival the fire was well alight and flames could be seen coming from the top of the top of the chimney.

“Firefighters used a seven-metre ladder, breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.”

Earlier this year, Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service urged householders to make sure their chimney is ready for the winter months.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service recommends that householders ensure their chimney is safe and to have chimneys swept by a registered chimney sweep.

There were 102 chimney fires in Cheshire, Halton and Warrington from April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016

The service advises householders to always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers; make sure embers are properly put out before you go to bed; and keep chimneys and flues clean and well maintained.

Nick Evans, head of prevention at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, explains: “To keep you and your family safe from fire you should make sure you have your chimney swept regularly, depending on what fuel you burn, before the colder months set in and you begin to use your fire again. If the worst should happen, working smoke alarms can give you the early warning, and a fire plan can help you ensure your family’s escape in a fire – make sure you have at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and test them weekly or, at the very least, monthly. And don’t keep this advice to yourself – pass it on. Is there anyone you know who may need your help in organising a sweep or testing their alarms?”

Nick added: “A stove or open fire can be an ideal and pleasant way to keep warm in the winter but without proper maintenance a chimney can become dangerous. Latest statistics show more than102 chimney fires in Cheshire, Halton and Warrington, but most of these were preventable.

“All chimneys and flues should be cleaned and checked during the summer months to ensure they’re free from debris and in full working order before the heating season. A blocked or defective chimney can cause both chimney fires and carbon monoxide poisonings.”