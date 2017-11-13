Firefighters rescue woman from overturned car after crash in Broxton

FIREFIGHTERS rescued a woman who was trapped in a car after a crash in Broxton this morning.

The crews from Chester and Malpas were called to the incident on Old Coach Road, which involved just one car, at 7.35am.

The Vauxhall Corsa was on its roof when the crews arrived at the scene.

A woman was trapped in the car and needed to be released by firefighters.

She was then transported to Stoke hospital by the Air Ambulance.

