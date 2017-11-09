Christmas lights switch-ons in Wirral

WIRRAL is gearing up for the festive season, and a number of towns have scheduled the following Christmas light switch-ons to welcome in the festive season.

They include: Saturday, November 18, 5pm: Christmas lights switch on, Moreton Cross, events in Coach and Horses from 3pm, buffet, raffle, fundraising.

Wednesday, November 15, 5-6pm: Christmas lights switch on by Britain's Got Talent's 'Mersey Girl, at Liscard Way, Liscard. Music, song, stalls plus songs from Beauty and the Beast provided by Gladstone Theatre and Christmas carols performed by Academy Choir.

Friday, November 25, 5-7pm: Hamilton Square Christmas lights-switch on at 6pm by football legend and Anfield rapper John Barnes. Free parking, stalls, food and events including visit by Father Christmas. Further info here.

Wednesday, November 29, 6.15pm: Christmas lantern parade and lights switch-on, The Green, Greasby, (lantern workshops earlier in the week). For full info see here.

Friday, December 1, from 4pm: Family event at Shippons, Irby, with shire horses, steam and traction engines, bell ringers, BBQ hosted by Wirral Scouts. Village shops will open later than usual for shoppers.

Saturday, December 2, 3-7pm: Wallasey Village Christmas lights switch-on, with Sing Me Merseyside, Choral Pavilion, bands, dancers, miniature ponies. Father Xmas will arrive on his sleigh after a drive through the village.

Saturday, December 2, 5-7.15pm: Hoylake Christmas lights switch on, (although the streets are already lined with pretty pink illuminations!) at Hoylake Lights, 5254 Market Street, Hoylake. Music from The Bluebird Choir, Holy Trinity School Choir, Meols Community Choir. The kids can play Teddy tombola, see Father Christmas and have their faces painted.

Saturday, December 2, 4-6pm: Oxton Village Christmas lights switch-on, mulled wine, carols, stalls.

Sunday, Dec 3, 5.30pm: Light Up A Life, Christmas lights switch-on, St John's Hospice, Mount Road, Higher Bebington.

Thursday, Dec 7, 6.30pm: Pensby Library, Pensby Road, hosts Christmas lights' switch on with community carols and refreshments.