When is this year's Chester Christmas lights switch-on?

The installation of Chester’s Christmas light display will begin next week as the countdown starts to next month’s big switch-on.

Contractors will hang a combination of red and green baubles among striking white icicle lights for this year’s colour theme.

Installing and testing the full displays can take time, so work will start on Monday, October 16 to ensure everything will be as it should be for the official switch-on event on Thursday, November 16. The lights will remain unlit until then.

The council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, councillor Louise Gittins, said: “Starting work on the installation of Chester’s Christmas lights next week will give us plenty of time for our displays to be ready for the Christmas parade and official switch on November 16.

“This year’s display uses colours that are synonymous with Christmas and I’m sure they will create a wonderful atmosphere for shoppers and visitors in the busy run up to the Christmas celebrations.”