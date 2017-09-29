Schoolchildren in Cheshire and Wirral urged to be 'Spotacular' for Children in Need

BBC Children in Need is back and encouraging schools to go ‘Spotacular’.

Schools across Cheshire and Wirral are urged to join the fundraising campaign ‘The Big Spotacular’ and help raise a record total for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Last year’s campaign saw schools from the Chester area, including Dodleston Primary and Woodlands Primary, fundraise £52,076 in support of the charity.

In the run-up to this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal night on November 17, schools across Chester are being asked to go Spotacular once again.

To get started, schools and nurseries are invited to register for the Big Spotacular fundraising kits which are full of tips, tools and treats to inspire young fundraisers across all age ranges.

Nurseries and pre-schools across the UK are being encouraged to put on a Pudsey Picnic party by adding spots to their bakes,

dress-ups or picnics in the run up to Children in Need Week.

Primary schools across the country are being encouraged to ‘Make it Spotty’, but go spotty and sing, bake or get creative for BBC Children in Need.

Secondary schools are being encouraged to start planning their Spotacular fundraising and sponsored challenges.

Tanya Rabin, BBC Children in Need partnership lead at Lloyds Bank, said: “We’re thrilled at how much local schools raised through the Big Lloyds Bank Spotacular and we hope their success so far will encourage others to join in with The Big Spotacular.

“The partnership has played a big part in the bank’s Helping Britain Prosper Plan, helping tackle disadvantage and improving young people’s lives for the better.”

Those interested in more information about the Big Spotacular fundraising campaign or registering for a The Big Spotacular Fundraising Kit should visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/ schools