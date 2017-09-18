Smiles each way at Chester Races at the weekend

Thousands of racing fans headed to Chester Racecourse this weekend as the final furlong of the season approaches.

Racing took place on Friday and Saturday, on the penultimate racing weekends of the year at the Roodee.

Saturday was full of sunshine and smiles.

Despite the heavy ground conditions following overnight rainfall, guests were on their toes watching new and old winners cross the line at the MBNA Autumn Festival.

Five-time Chester winner Blithe Spirit ran her swansong and jockey Franny Norton made it his 11th win at Chester this season.

The racing was enjoyed by a crowd of more than 13,043.

The Sportingbet Season Finale on Saturday, September 30 brings the curtain down on racing at Chester during 2017.