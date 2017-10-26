Weekend of celebrations to mark Rossett church's 125th anniversary

A WEEKEND of celebrations and activities will be held to mark the milestone anniversary of a Rossett church.

The event, which marks the 125th anniversary of Christ Church in Rossett, will take place from tomorrow until Sunday.

Tomorrow there will be a service at St Peter’s School at 9.30am, then until 4pm the church will be open for the public to view displays from Rossett Art Group, Rossett Horticultural Society, St Peter’s School and Darland School, as well as historic photos and artefacts, church registers and parish magazines.

Refreshments will also be available in the church room between 11am and 3pm.

On Saturday, the church will be open from 10am to 6pm for people to view the displays and there will be a treasure hunt for children, short tours of the church at noon and 3.30pm and attendees will be invited to take ‘church selfies’ with the most imaginative ones being posted on the church Facebook page.

Refreshments will be available from 11am to 4pm but the public is being advised that a wedding will be taking place at the church at 2pm and full access may not be possible between 1.45pm to 3pm.

Also on Saturday, a countdown and turning on of the church tower floodlights will end the day at 6pm.

Then on Sunday a dedication festival day will take place, which will include a sung Holy Eucharist at 10.30am with the Bishop of St Asaph Gregory Cameron, followed by refreshments.

At 6pm on Sunday, the church will host a Victorian Evensong where attendees will be able to find out how Victorians worshipped and are invited to attend in clothes from the period to enter the full experience.

The new church floodlights were installed yesterday to mark the anniversary and have been funded by a variety of sources including local businesses, private donations and Rossett Community Council.

The Rev Huw Butler told the Leader so far £4,000 of the required £5,000 to pay for the lights has been raised but the church felt it was important to install them in time for the occasion.

He added donations will be collected throughout the weekend in order to raise the last £1000 for the project and said the appeal had so far received an excellent response from the community.

All events and services throughout the weekend are free to attend and donations made will also go towards the ongoing mission and upkeep of the church.