Chester FC 2 Maidenhead United 0: Marcus Bignot delivers long overdue home victory in first game in charge

CHESTER ended their long wait for a home victory in Marcus Bignot’s first game in charge with a comprehensive win against Maidenhead United.

It’s been a long time between drinks – Chester hadn’t won at home since December – but this was a vastly-improved Blues display as an early Ryan Astles strike and Ross Hannah’s 73rd minute penalty helped Bignot’s men to seal three points.

The 43-year-old was only appointed on Wednesday but he had clearly instilled some much-needed hunger and spark into the Blues since his arrival at the Deva, as the Blues dominated for long periods against a Maidenhead side who had begun the day fifth in the National League.

There were some excellent displays in this first win of 2017 at home for Chester, notably James Akintunde and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner producing their best performances for the club, and Bignot’s men are now just a point off hauling themselves out of the relegation zone.

Bignot – with new asssistant Ross Thorpe by his side – made two changes to the side that were thrashed 4-0 at Dover Athletic last week, with first-team player/coach Tom Shaw and Akintunde handed starting roles ahead of Wade Joyce and Harry White, who was left out of the squad altogether.

The new boss was given a warm ovation from the Chester faithful as the teams emerged from the tunnel for kick-off, but what they really craved was that elusive home victory in 2017.

Shaw crunched into an early tackle before Harold Odametey had the game's first effort as his header drifted well wide.

Adrian Clifton and Jake Hyde linked up well on the edge of the box but the latter was squeezed out by a mixture of Astles and Alex Lynch on five minutes, before Craig Mahon did well to earn a free-kick 20 yards out.

Lucas Dawson lofted the free-kick to the backpost where it found Akintunde on the right side of the box and his low cross was shifted right by John McCombe and blasted home by Astles high into the roof of the net. A dream start for Bignot.

Akintunde almost doubled the advantage just five minutes later as his dangerous cross-shot was clawed clear by Magpies' keeper Carl Pentney, with Hannah lurking at the back stick.

Alan Devonshire's visitors nearly levelled up on 15 minutes as Odametey's low ball evaded everyone across the six yard box and was hooked clear.

There was a vigour and zest to Chester's play that hasn't been in evidence in recent weeks, even months, as Akintunde worked tirelessly upfront to reclaim possession and Shaw smashed into a challenge on Ryan Upward.

Akintunde was working his socks off and, after robbing Rema Clerima of the ball, he laid off Hannah who surged onto the ball but was prevented from scoring by Dean Inman's sliding tackle.

Bignot was barking orders out throughout the opening half hour as Upward responded with a robust tackle of his own on Shaw on halfway.

Hannah was bundled over by Rene Steer but a good advantage enabled Lathaniel Rowe-Turner to cut past two men, dribble into the area and cross low for Akintunde, who suffered an untimely miskick.

Rowe-Turner was really in the mood, rampaging forward from left-back and delivering a low cross for Kingsley James, who fired low but Alan Massey did superbly to block the ball on the line.

Hannah found Akintunde on the right edge of the area and he cut across two defenders but his drilled low shot was well blocked by Inman.

Akintunde was running rings around the nervous Maidenhead back four and his spinning cross on 42 minutes just evaded Hannah.

Dawson's whipped free-kick was flicked wide by Astles as the sides went in for half-time with the Blues probably slightly disappointed not to have hammered home their dominance with further goals.

James left a late tackle in on Harry Pritchard as the second-half got underway but Rowe-Turner cleared his lines well, before the impressive full-back nearly finished off a fine team move on 51 minutes but his drilled effort was deflected behind.

Mahon was on the front foot and went on a trademark dribble into the area but was stopped in his tracks by Massey. The winger was then fortunate to avoid a caution for a pull-back on Upward, Pritchard's subsequent free-kick well held by Lynch.

Shaw was the next to have a golden chance to double the Blues advantage as he could only muster a tame shot from 10 yards out having been nicely played in by Hannah.

Akintunde produced some fine skill on halfway, drove into space and found James down the right, whose back-post cross was met by Mahon, but the Irishman's shot was blocked for a corner by Inman.

Clifton should've done better with a free header six yards out from Clerima's centre which was held by Lynch, before Sam Barratt's dangerous whipped cross was well gathered by Lynch.

Dawson brought a fine save out of Pentney on 71 minutes but just 60 seconds later the Blues were awarded the decisive spot-kick, as Inman was adjudged to have handled in the area after James stabbed the ball goalwards.

Hannah was in no doubt as to who was taking it, and calmly finished left-footed to put the Blues on course for just a second victory this season.

James was cautioned for a foul on 77 minutes, before Shaw and Mahon were given standing ovations as they were replaced by Paul Turnbull and Wade Joyce.

Astles header flashed wide before Hannah – in the mood for another – blazed an effort over.

Lynch held on to Barratt’s left-footed drive as Chester held on to record a long overdue home success.