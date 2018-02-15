Christian Science healing talk in Hawarden by practioner on power of prayer sponsored by Chester church

A PRACTITIONER of Christian Science healing is holding a talk in Hawarden on Saturday.

International speaker Phillip Hockley, of Neath, is giving a series of talks around the UK and will be at Gladstone’s Library at 3pm on Saturday (February 17).

This event is being sponsored by members of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Chester and is open to all in the community.

After sustaining a debilitating injury diagnosed as rendering him permanently disabled, Mr Hockley began investigating ways to improve his situation. During this time, he attended a lecture on Christian Science.

He said: “During that lecture, I found something that was indeed life-transforming. Christian Science gave me a new view of God that I’d not had before: a view of God as love itself, divine love that loved me fully.

“I also discovered that this loving God was not the source of my troubles (which were many) but the solution to them.

“My life began to improve quickly and I became a healthy man.”

Admission is free to the talk at Gladstone’s Library, Church Lane, Hawarden.