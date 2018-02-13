Special talk to end Civic Trust season

Chester Civic Trust members are preparing for the highlight of their winter series of lectures.

Melodie Leung, a senior associate at Zaha Hadid Architects, will give a presentation on the vision of the greatest female architect of all time.

Zaha Hadid is best known in Britain for her design of the Aquatic Centre for the London Olympics and, before her untimely death in 2016, she had designed the stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The lecture will be delivered on Wednesday, February 21, at 7.30pm in the Grosvenor Museum Lecture Theatre

Admission is £4 on the door and all are welcome.