Lecture to reveal the wild secret life of Chester Zoo

THE other secret life of Chester Zoo in the wild is to be revealled in a university lecture.

Tigers in Nepal, frogs in Madagascar, songbirds in Java and fish in Mexico are just some of the species Chester Zoo is helping to conserve through its global conservation programme.

In a public lecture at the University of Chester, the zoo’s science director, Dr Simon Dowell, will take the audience on a global tour of the zoo’s international conservation work, highlighting field projects on a diverse range of species.

At the zoo, Simon leads its research, education and conservation outreach work.

After a career in university teaching and management, he joined the zoo’s director team in 2016. Before that he had had a long association with Chester Zoo, having previously served as a trustee and he also helped to coordinate the zoo’s conservation outreach work in China.

Simon (pictured above) is also an honorary Professor of the University of Chester.

Professor Andrew Lawrence, head of the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Chester, said: “Chester Zoo is one of the UK’s most popular visitor attractions, but it is less well known that it is also involved in over 80 conservation projects in approximately 30 different countries worldwide. This is in addition to the important conservation breeding programmes that are run in the zoo itself.

“We are extremely pleased that Simon will be sharing his fascinating knowledge during this public lecture and I would encourage anyone with an interest in conservation – and the work of the Zoo – to come along.”

The Javan green magpie is one of the species the zoo is working to protect

Chester Zoo in the Wild: How the Zoo is working in the field to prevent extinction of species around the world, takes place on Thursday January 18, on the university’s Parkgate Road Campus, in the Binks Building, Room CBK 107.

Refreshments (tea/coffee) will be available upon arrival at 6pm, and the talk is due to start at 6.30pm.

Tickets are free but spaces are limited. Please book in advance online at: https://tinyurl.com/chesterzootickets