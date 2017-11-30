East 17 coming to Chester to play Christmas No1 Stay Another Day

One of the most popular boy bands of the 90s have been booked to play a special Christmas party in Chester.

East 17 will roll back the years at Rosies nightclub with a set which promises to include all their hit singles, including the festive smash Stay Another Day.

The song topped the Christmas charts in 1994, selling more than 900,000 copies.

East 17 are due at Rosies on Thursday, December 14 for what is being billed by the Northgate Street venue as 'The Ultimate Christmas Party'.

The band, formed in Walthamstow, London, sold more than 1.8m singles in the UK during their 90s prime and were known for their bad boy image.

The current line-up comprises original members John Hendy and Terry Coldwell, and newest addition Robbie Craig. The original line-up also featured Brian Harvey and Tony Mortimer, who wrote Stay Another Day, but the pair are no longer with the band.

There will be 50% off drinks before 11pm at Rosies on December 14.

Advanced tickets are £5 and can be bought via skiddle.com.