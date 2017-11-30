Cancer survivor Andrea to host night with hunky butlers to boost charity

CHESHIRE businesswoman and cancer survivor Andrea Sheardown is set to turn up the heat in next as she prepares for her Christmas Charity Ladies’ Night.

It will take place on Friday, December 15, at Sandbach Rugby Club.

Following the success of her first Charity Ladies’ Night held in June 2017 in aid of the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity AMMF, the second event is set to welcome more than 100guests and feature acts including a drag act, hunky butlers, and male strippers from strippergram and events agency, Eye Candy UK.

The June Ladies’ Night was a big success, attracting some 150 attendees and raising over £3,700 for AMMF. As guests attending the December event are set to enjoy show-stopping performances from Eye Candy UK, as well as a DJ and compere, organiser Andrea is hopeful that this event will not only serve to raise more funds for the charity, but more importantly to raise awareness about the rare cancer, the incidence of which appears to be increasing across all age groups, including younger people.

Andrea, 46, said: “As well as being a fun event that brings people together, it will serve as a valuable occasion to raise awareness and funds for the charity and its work with what is known as one of the 'silent killer' cancers. Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) has one of the worst survival rates of all cancers, as it is difficult to diagnose accurately and early.”

The mother of three added: “The incidence of cholangiocarcinoma is increasing year on year throughout the world and more than 2,500 people will be diagnosed with this cancer in the UK in the next year. For most, this will be a lethal diagnosis, as fewer than 5% will survive for 12 months. Initially I was given just weeks to live, but I managed to defy the odds and go on to have major liver surgery in November 2015 to remove the cancer, and this was then followed by a gruelling 6-month course of chemotherapy. At times, I was left feeling very ill and weak and was in and out of hospital, but giving up never entered my head. I am cancer free now and living life to the full, with exciting plans on the horizon for 2018.”

“Ultimately I want the ladies - and men - to enjoy the event and laugh as hard as they can on the night, all in aid of the amazing work being done right now by AMMF.”

This year’s raffle will feature a £250 voucher for a semi-permanent make-up treatment provided by Shhh Beauty, a makeover voucher from a local hair and beauty salon and a selection of Christmas hampers all provided by local businesses all of which want to support Andrea with her fundraising mission for the AMMF.

Guests will also get to quaff prosecco donated by The Effective Directories and festive nibbles supplied by Symphony Catering.

Helen Morement, CEO and founder of AMMF comments, “We are always so grateful to Andrea and “Andrea’s AMMF Army” of supporters and fellow fundraisers for what they have managed to achieve to help AMMF in its work to tackle this devastating cancer. As a cholangiocarcinoma survivor, Andrea’s inspirational fundraising efforts play a vital part in helping to raise awareness of this neglected disease, the incidence of which appears to be increasing across all age groups, including younger people. There is an urgent need for ongoing research to find the causes of this disease so we can develop better diagnostic tests and more effective treatments.”

The event at Sandbach Ruby Club will start at 7.30pm until 1am.

Tickets cost £25 and are available by calling 07983 377644 or emailing andrea@theeffectivedirectories.co.uk