Taste Test: Pen Y Bont Farm, Mold

PEN y Bont Farm is probably a familiar sight to those who travel around Mold regularly.

Having previously enjoyed a lovely meal there, my wife jumped at the chance for a return visit.

The family-friendly restaurant has a modern yet rustic atmosphere that lends itself well to an enjoyable dining experience.

Situated on Chester Road, off the roundabout and Mold bypass, Pen Y Bont Farm is easy to find and boasts plenty of parking.

Also adding to the overall experience were the friendly and efficient staff.

Glancing at the menu revealed a wide array of dishes and a varied selection of alcoholic and soft drinks.

The specials menu also offered a varied selection of dishes.

After perusing the aforementioned menu, I ordered the 20oz mixed grill, served with salad and chips, opting for a peppercorn sauce to go with it.

The rump steak, gammon, lamb, pork and Cumberland sausage were all excellently cooked, and the meal was

well-presented.

My wife decided on the risotto with cod, salmon and swordfish from the specials menu.

As she is expecting a baby, she could not have the swordfish, but kitchen staff were happy to substitute the swordfish for extra salmon.

She was equally as impressed with her well-presented and tasty main course.

For dessert, my choice was a delicious cherry pie sundae, boasting vanilla and cherry ice cream, sugar dusted puff pastry and whipped cream – finished with a tangy cherry coulis.

The dessert of choice for my wife was a salted caramel, pecan and fudge brownie – and it was another treat for the tastebuds.

How it rated:

Ambience 8/10

Service 8/10

Food quality 9/10

Children welcome – yes

Disabled access – yes

It’s fair to say that we both thoroughly enjoyed our visit to Pen Y Bont Farm and will definitely visit again.