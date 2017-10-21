Helsby writer revs up with new book

An AUTHOR is heading to Chester to sign copies of a book which reflects his love of motorcycles.

Frank Melling, of Helsby, will be at Chester's WH Smith’s city centre store on Saturday, November 18, for an all-day signing session.

His latest book, titled Ride of My Life, is billed as a “glossy, coffee table spectacular which tells the stories behind some of the most iconic motorcycles of the past and present”.

Frank said: “There is something for everyone who likes motorcycles, from the 1907 TT-winning Norton to the latest Triumph Thruxton R – and everything in between.

“As well as the bike tests, I’ve included some of the stories about what I could, and did, get away with before the existence of health and safety. Somehow, I don’t think that you could ride a speedway bike at 60mph through a busy factory these days – especially wearing a business suit!

“But, more than anything, I want to share with readers the fun I’ve had with bikes over the last 45 years. It’s just been brilliant.”

The book features 17 chapters, 132 pages and costs £7.99. Copies can be bought online at www.frankmelling.co.uk