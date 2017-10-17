Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce Delamere Forest gig

PAUL Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced a gig at Delamere Forest on Friday June 8 next year as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

The duo’s latest album Crooked Calypso charted at number two in the UK charts recently making it their highest release as to date following on from two further top five albums in What Have We Become’ (2014) and Wisdom, Laughter and Lines (2015).

Heaton, one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 10 million album sales under his belt, first came to public attention in the early 80s as front man of Hull-based indie poppers The Housemartins best known for their third single Happy Hour and their number one hit Caravan of Love. In 1988 Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 hugely successful albums. Abbott was lead vocalist in The Beautiful South from 1994 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including Rotterdam, Perfect 10, Don’t Marry Her and Dream A Little Dream.

The Forest Live gigs will see them play material from their albums as a duo and songs from The Beautiful South and the Housemartins. They’ll be joined at each show by support act Billy Bragg.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission. Held every year in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, over 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s 17 year history. The concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop. Income generated from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainability, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Tickets go on sale at 9.00am this Friday October 20 from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400, or buy online atwww.forestry.gov.uk/music.