Competition: Win a pair of tickets to see the Sex Pistols Experience at Buckley's Tivoli Venue

The Sex Pistols Experience are the world’s leading Pistols tribute show band, with a worldwide reputation built-up from over 1500 live shows from extensive tours of the UK, USA, Europe, and South America.

Having played all the top venues and festivals, and the band have also starred in both film and tv dramas as the Sex Pistols, and Sid and Nancy.

They went on to gain approval from the ‘real’ Sex Pistols band themselves with appearances on Jonesy’s Jukebox in L.A, and performing Pistols aftershow parties.

In their tribute to the 40th anniversary of "Never Mind The Bollocks", The Sex Pistols Experience stops off at the Tivoli Venue, in Buckley on Friday October 20, at 7pm. The band will be supported by The Bogans.

The Sex Pistols Experience, plus Bogan, play the Tivoli Venue, Brunswick Road, Buckley, Flintshire on Friday October 20, at 7pm.

Tickets £10, are available online at www.tivolivenue.com or www.seetickets.com, or by calling the box office on 01244 546201 or 24/7 bookings on 08444 77100. For more information visit www.tivolivenue.com