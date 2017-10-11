Disney on Ice returns to Liverpool for Worlds of Enchantment spectacular - how to get tickets

The magical world of Disney on Ice returns to Liverpool next year with some of the world’s best loved characters in tow.

An action-packed Worlds of Enchantment spectacular showcases beloved characters from Disney Pixar’s Cars, Toy Story 3, Disney’s The Little Mermaid and the Academy Award-winning Frozen.

Audiences will be taken on captivating escapades to four magical locations – including Radiator Springs from Cars, Andy’s house for adventures with the Toy Story 3 gang, the underwater kingdom of Ariel from The Little Mermaid and the wintry landscape of Arendelle from Disney’s Frozen.

Before the magical journey begins, Disney fans will get moving and shaking alongside Disney On Ice stars during the new, high-energy Fit To Dance pre-show to get the crowd fit and active whilst having fun.

The show will be at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, from Wednesday, April 11 until Sunday, April 15.

"Worlds of Enchantment connects classic and new Disney stories," says producer Kenneth Feld.

"Audiences will be blown away in Radiator Springs when they encounter the unforgettable crew of animated cars, built to scale and live on ice.

"They will see their all-time favorites like The Little Mermaid and discover world of Arendelle with Frozen.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 20.

Disney On Ice priority customers can take advantage of the pre-sale window, which begins on Tuesday, October 10 at 9am.

To register as a priority customer, enabling show discounts and advance booking to get best seats prior to general public on-sale, go to www.prioritycustomer.co.uk. Show information can be found at www.disneyonice.co.uk