Talk about arts and crafts movement

Chester Civic Trust talk

CHESTER Civic Trust's winter lecture series begins on Wednesday, October 18, when David Morris, who chairs the Edgar Wood Society, will give an illustrated talk on the Manchester architect who is regarded as a leader of the arts and crafts movement.

The venue is the Grosvenor Museum Lecture Theatre at 7.30pm.

There will be free admission to Chester Civic Trust members and non-members are welcome on payment of £4.