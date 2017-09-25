Holy Gotham City! Hundreds attend Chester's Comic Con extravaganza

CHESTER has been invaded again – but this time by superheroes rather than Romans or Roundheads.

On Sunday, visitors to Chester may have noticed lots of colourful characters from the world of comic books, film and television.

Characters such as Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Thor, Spider-Man and the Joker, as well as some mischevious Minions, were seen at Chester’s very own comic convention, Comic Con, which took place at Chester Racecourse .

Last year, the inargural event was a sell out with more than 2,500 people attending.

Organisers says this year’s convention was twice as big, with guests from the all-conquering Game of Thrones, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Who, and Red Dwarf.

Comic artists who have drawn Batman, Superman, The Justice League, The Avengers and Doctor Who, also attended the event.

Vehicles from film and TV were also there, including Lightning McQueen from Cars, KITT from Knight Rider, and the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean.