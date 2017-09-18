Timmy Mallett wishes Chester Comic Con organisers "good luck" as he cycles through city

ORGANSIERS of Chester's Comic Con got a surprise visitor while promoting the event in the city centre at the weekend.

Timmy Mallett, iconic children's television presenter, was riding through the city when he stopped to chat to cosplayers and Superminion who he dubbed “Mallett's Minion”.

Timmy, who presented the Wide Awake Club and Wacaday in the 1980s and had a number one single with Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini in 1990, wished convention organiser Mark Jones “good luck” with the event at the Racecourse this Sunday.

Timmy, originally from Marple in Cheshire, was cycling through Cheshire and North Wales, including Chester, Farndon and Wrexham.

Last year, the inaugural Chester Comic Con acted more than 2,500 people.

This year's event promises to be even bigger with guests from Game of Thrones, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Who, and Red Dwarf.

A touch of glamour will be present with Bond girls and Hammer scream queens Caroline Munro, Madeline Smith and Martine Beswick in attendance.

There will also be comic artists who have drawn Batman, Superman, the Justice League, The Avengers and Doctor Who.

Vehicles from film and TV will also be there, including Lightning McQueen from Cars, KITT from Knight Rider, and the iconic Back to the Future Delorean.

There will be a costume competition prizes, fairground rides and a whole range of stalls selling comics, collectables, and artwork.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit chestercomiccon.co.uk