Marcus Bignot hails Chester FC 'match-winner' Dom Vose after Eastleigh victory

Marcus Bignot hailed the performance of ‘match-winner’ Dom Vose after sparkling on his Chester debut.

Signed on Friday on an expenses-only deal, the 24-year-old former Wrexham and Scunthorpe winger was instrumental in Chester’s 3-1 victory over Eastleigh which gave their survival bid some much-needed impetus.

“I've worked with Dom and he has that ability where it's carnage all around but you can give him the ball and he slows it all down,” Bignot said. “He's got that composure and ability and it's Football League ability.

“For that third goal he was absolutely superb. I told you he was a match-winner and he's got that ability and when you are down there you need that type of player. He was worth every penny we pay him today!”

It wasn’t just Vose who Bignot chose to single out for praise, with young trio Tom Crawford (18), Shaun Hobson (19) and Ryan Astles (23) highlighted for their performances, the latter two producing excellent displays as a centre-half pairing.

“Tom is learning, he will only get better. In this environment, what we're facing on and off the pitch, it will test anybody,” he continued.

“If these players get through this not only will they be better for it but they'll be better people as well.

“Tom is a good young lad with the club at heart and I enjoy working with him.

“Shaun Hobson is just 19 and he was superb. He's got ability and has been on the radar for a while now and I think he has a lot to offer.

“I'd love to have a summer with Ryan Astles because if he comes back under my stewardship, he'll be lean, fit and this football club won't be able to keep hold of him for long.”

Chester now go in search of back-to-back league victories for the first time since Bignot took charge in September with a crunch home encounter with Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, the importance of which is not lost on the manager.

“We've not had back-to-back (wins) yet and when we do, it changes the whole complexion of the league table,” he said.

“We're in mini-league now and we're in the business end, February and March, and if we get our run then we'll defy all the odds, all the impossibles and there won't be anyone with a bigger grin than me if we get through this, trust me.

“We have a group of players and a manager who believe we can stay up and today has only added to that belief.

“For me, 3pm to 5pm is the only time I feel like a manager. Today is not about what is going on off the pitch, it's about those players getting a result against a very good team, let’s not forget they'd only lost one in 10.

“These players come into work every day and their attitude and professionalism is an absolute credit to themselves and I love working with them. I just want to focus on that grass and it felt good.

“All I'm going to ask for now is we get our beans on toast back on Monday morning, maybe a little bit of scrambled egg.

“And can I have someone here on Monday because I'm on my own.”