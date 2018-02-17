Chester FC sign up to scheme which will inspire children

Chester FC's community trust has signed up to a programme which will inspire primary school children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

The Blues are one of only a handful of clubs outside the Premier League and Football League to have been selected to deliver the Premier League Primary Stars initiative.

The club's community trust has received funding for it from the Premier League and National League Trust.

It will be rolled out to primary schools across Chester, Cheshire West and Flintshire, who will be encouraged to sign up and take advantage of a programme which has already engaged more than 10,000 primary schools and 13,000 teachers in England and Wales.

Top names such as Juan Mata, Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne have backed the programme and Chester FC players and mascot Lupus will take part in lessons to help make them more engaging for children.

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for local schools to get involved with a high profile programme that is having a huge impact nationally.

“Premier League Primary Stars enhances children’s interest and understanding across the curriculum and inspires them to be successful in everything they do.

“This is a great endorsement of our work and the response from schools already has been very encouraging.

“We’re really excited to have this opportunity and looking forward to working with pupils, teachers and schools to help them make the most of the programme.”

Primary Stars has been developed with teachers and education experts to provide schools with free curriculum-linked resources for PE, PHSE, English, Maths and Enterprise that will inspire children to reach their goals, while teaching the importance of working together and playing fair.

Teachers can access free downloadable learning materials such as lesson plans, activities and video content with schools having the chance to win sports kit and equipment, books and a visit from the Premier League trophy.

Coaches from Chester FC Community Trust will be on hand to support sessions and upskill teachers to enhance PE and school sport provision, and registered schools will have opportunities for stadium visits, competitions, festivals, player appearances and matchday experiences.

Schools can register free of charge at plprimarystars.co.uk.