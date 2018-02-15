Chester FC set to learn compensation figure for James Alabi from Tranmere Rovers at tribunal hearing

CHESTER hope compensation for former striker James Alabi can finally be settled today at a player tribunal hearing.

The Blues are still owed a fee from rivals Tranmere Rovers for the 23-year-old forward – who netted 17 goals in 42 appearances for Chester during the 2016/17 season – having made a summer switch to Prenton Park after his contract expired with the Blues.

Alabi is currently on-loan at Dover Athletic for the second time this campaign and Chester are hopeful they will receive a five-figure fee from Tranmere.

Tranmere refused to come to the table with Chester in the weeks that followed in a bid to reach an agreement, with the Blues now hoping for an upfront fee, which would further help their current financial situation, which has become perilous in recent weeks.

Alabi’s situation has been further complicated after Tranmere attempted to sell the striker to Ebbsfleet United in January but the deal fell through.

The ex-Ipswich striker has since rejoined Dover, whose assistant manager Jake Leberl said earlier this month: “I have spoken to him. Chris (Kinnear) has spoken to him.

“It has been unfortunate the way it has all been dealt with but that’s football.

“We have just got to get on with it. We have no problems with James personally and I’m sure he will come back with a point to prove and get himself in amongst it.”

Compensation for Alabi has become a long, drawn-out affair, more so than back in 2015 when a tribunal decided Halifax Town owed Chester £8,000 in compensation for Kingsley James.

The National League’s bottom club, Guiseley, have sacked Paul Cox after a terrible run of form which has left them 10 points adrift of safety.

Cox’s side last won on Boxing Day when defeating Chester 2-0 but a run of six straight losses has seen Cox part company with the Nethermoor outfit.