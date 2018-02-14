Ian Rush signs up for Chester FC fundraising match

Legendary striker Ian Rush has signed up to help his old club by agreeing to play in Thursday’s Chester FC fundraiser at the Swansway Stadium.

The former Liverpool and Wales hero, who started his career with the Blues, will form a potent-looking strikeforce with another ex-Red, Michael Owen, for an All-Stars team which will line up against a Chester Legends XI.

The fixture has been arranged at short notice by Owen, broadcaster Colin Murray and Chester FC director Jeff Banks to raise much-needed cash for the football club, which is struggling financially and staring at relegation from the National League.

Rush, who confirmed his involvement this week, started his professional career with Chester in 1978 before going on to find superstardom with Liverpool and Juventus. The 56-year-old managed Chester in the 2004–05 season and still regularly dusts off his boots to play for Liverpool legends teams.

His presence is likely to help swell the attendance for the match, which kicks-off at 7.45pm.

Radio star Murray – a Liverpool fan with a soft spot for Chester FC – said: "I'm delighted to have captured the legend that is Ian Rush, and he will be lining up alongside another former Liverpool legend, Michael Owen, in what is a unique and historic occasion being played under the Chester FC lights.

“To have two of Liverpool's record goalscorers on the same team is just absolutely phenomenal and this is going to be a treat for everyone going to this match."

The Chester legends team will be managed by Neil Young, with ex-Everton skipper Kevin Ratcliffe in charge of the All-Stars.

However, after hearing news of Rush’s involvement, Ratcliffe joked: “There is no way in this world that I'm going to manage a team with those two Reds playing in it, no chance at all!”

Tickets are on sale at Chester FC's ticket office (10am-4pm), or can be purchased over the phone by calling 01244 371376.

Admission is £10 for adults and £5 for juniors and it will be possible to pay on the turnstiles on the night.