Chester FC must put aside off-field troubles ahead of Woking clash says Marcus Bignot

Marcus Bignot believes Chester can put aside their off-field crisis and haul themselves to within a point of safety with victory at Woking.

The Blues travel to the Kingfield Stadium tomorrow (3pm), currently four points adrift of safety with their situation made all the bleaker with the financial constraints currently imposed on the cash-strapped club, who are at least closing in on the £50,000 in fundraising needed to keep afloat this month.

Torquay’s surprise victory over Barrow last weekend, coupled with defeat for Guiseley against Wrexham, means Bignot’s Chester could bring themselves to within touching distance of a remarkable escape from the relegation zone with three points on the road.

“It was a great weekend wasn’t it! Maybe that’s the key, not to play and see how results go,” said Bignot, who fears he could lose further first-team players prior to tomorrow’s game, is already without James Jones through suspension.

“We’ve relayed to the players – what’s going on is going on. But we’ve got a job to do. Last weekend’s results went our way and we could come out of Saturday one point behind getting out of the bottom four. That’s actually the reality.

“Forget everything that’s going on, we’ve got an opportunity to get three points and the possibility to go into the game the following Saturday with a chance of getting out of the bottom four.

“It’s all to play for. It’s the business end, it’s countdown now, we’ll start doing the maths and we’re in it so let’s give it a right good go.”

Anthony Limbrick’s Surrey outfit were Bignot’s second opponents as Blues boss back in September, and they brought an end to his honeymoon period as manager with an impressive 2-0 success, producing some tremendous attacking football in the process.

“We’ve played Woking at home and obviously they’ve got really good athleticism in the group, physicality, with some technically gifted footballers,” he continued. “Our attacking players will have to be at their best on the ball.

“Off the ball, we’re going to have to be better than them and on restarts we’ve got to be better.

“If we can keep 11 men on the pitch and get in at half-time ahead, or level, we’re in the game and we’ve got a super opportunity to get three points.”

Tomorrow’s clash may come too soon for striker Ross Hannah (ankle) but Bignot hopes to pair in-form Harry White with the returning Jordan Archer in attack, while midfielder Gary Roberts also returns from a three match ban following his red card on his debut away at East Thurrock.

“Please, please, please let’s have Jordan Archer available,” he added.

“If we've got Jordan, Harry White and Ross Hannah all available, and remaining with us, we’ve got a super opportunity because we can win football matches with those three.

“We hope to have Gary available. His attitude to coming into work, to better himself, with what surrounds him, if you saw him train he’s chomping at the bit.

“I can’t wait for him to pull on that Chester shirt and show his true ability.”