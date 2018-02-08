Club captain John McCombe leaves Chester FC with further players set for exit

Club captain John McCombe has become the latest player to leave Chester, with Marcus Bignot warning there could be further departures in the coming days.

McCombe, 32, made 24 appearances for the Blues since making a summer swtich from Macclesfield Town, and was handed the captaincy by former manager Jon McCarthy, but the cash-strapped Blues were keen to get McCombe off the wage bill, esepcially given a clause in his contract meaning 30 starts would trigger a one-year contract extension.

Bignot was able to finalise a deal with centre-half Myles Anderson on Thursday who could come into the team to face Woking on Saturday, but fears he could lose more players with the club desperate to slash the wage bill in order to remain in business.

"It happened pretty quickly and with James Jones suspended for this game John McCombe was a ready replacement for him,” said Bignot, who has also lost Mick Moore from his backroom staff, who can no longer commit on a voluntary basis.

“We knew this kind of situation would arise and we are probably close to losing a couple more prior to Saturday.

"We will see who we have got when we come in tomorrow for training.

"Players are coming into work knowing they might not be here. It needs managing and we are managing it with a smile and with humour.

“For me it is important I am honest with the players and transparent with the players."

A deal for 28-year-old defender Anderson has now been confirmed after he was released by Torquay United earlier in the week. Anderson made three appearances for the Blues during a loan spell earlier in the campaign, with his wages and expenses set to be covered by a club sponsor between now and the end of the season.

“In regards to finance we can’t make a contribution to his wage, living expense or travel, but he’s certainly done his bit in leaving Torquay,” Bignot said, before addressing the fact goalkeeping duo Sam Hornby and Andy Firth will remain with the Blues for the rest of the campaign.

“At one point it looked like we just needed to get a goalkeeper. To have Sam (Hornby) and Andy (Firth) is great, as the goalkeeping situation has been messy.

“We’ve been looking out for getting keepers in so to get two until the end of the season is one we can tick off.”