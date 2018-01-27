Marcus Bignot anticipating Chester FC player exodus in order to slash costs

Marcus Bignot is facing the prospect of losing further members of his first-team squad in the next fortnight as Chester look to cut costs having become embroiled in an 'embarrassing financial mess'.

The Blues must raise £50,000 in the next month to remain in business and part of the measures to reduce costs includes listening to offers for senior players, with a number of those on two-year deals expected to be next out of the exit door, following the departures of Tom Shaw and Alex Lynch.

Those on long-term deals commanding wages at the upper end of the pay scale include Kingsley James, Paul Turnbull, Ross Hannah and Jordan Archer, with Matty Waters and Craig Mahon also signed up until 2019, the latter attracting interest from Southport.

City Fans United board members described the situation on Thursday night as 'embarrassing' as to how the club have been unable to stem the tide leaving them with a 'financial mess' which is now reaching a critical level.

A club board meeting has been called for Monday where changes on the CFU board are anticipated to take place.

Speaking after Chester’s latest defeat, a 3-0 loss at Maidenhead United on Saturday, Bignot called for further 'transparency' between the CFU board members and the club's supporters, the only way he believes the whole club can begin to try and move forward.

Asked if he held 'difficult conversations' with his senior players, notably those on two-year deals, about their futures, Bignot said: “Unfortunately yes. I can't keep them away from the news, the way it's on social media you can't. But there will be further outgoings, yes.

“I'm spending most of my time away from what matters which is out on the pitch, but it is what it is and I am determined.

“I'm glad everything has come out because there needs to be transparency and openness at a fan-owned football club. I was blamed at my last club (Grimsby Town) for being too open and honest, that was my downfall, Achilles heel, but I don't want to go through life and my job not being honest.

“It's gone now, this is the here and now. Let's have transparency, open, honesty and finally we can finally all pull together in the same direction to keep our football club.

“The most important thing for me is that we have a football club. I've got to remained focused on the football but it's vital we get this money in the short-term to survive. For me, I feel sorry for the supporters who've had to endure not only difficult moments on the pitch but now it's come to light about the problems off the field too.

“We lose James Jones and we have to bring on a player (John McCombe) who could trigger an extension, so that's a problem in itself isn't it? We inherited a squad with two centre-halves in it but we've worked hard to bring James Jones through.”

With no first-team home game now for three weeks, Bignot implored fans to come and watch Calum McIntyre's Chester youth team in action on Wednesday night when they host Gateshead.

The club hope to attract a crowd in excess of 1,000 with donations rather than an entrance fee being requested from supporters.

“I know the aim is to get over 1,000 people through the gates and I implore people to come down,” he added.

“Bring a friend, welcome everybody. It's hard because we're always appealing to the fans in terms of their hard-earned money.

“Wednesday is now an opportunity to show what this football club is all about. I'm looking forward to Wednesday night not only to see the future of our team on the pitch but also what this football club is all about.”