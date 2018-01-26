Craig Mahon hopes he can convince Marcus Bignot of his value to Chester FC

CRAIG MAHON has been itching to start for Chester and hopes he has convinced Marcus Bignot he is worthy of his place.

The Dublin-born winger has suffered a frustrating spell on the sidelines since Bignot took charge in September, breaking his foot before returning to fitness and finding first team opportunities limited.

However, Mahon was back in the side for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United and his ability to beat defenders and run at opposition defences was there for all too see, with Bignot the man Chester’s record appearance holder wanted to impress the most.

“I played in the manager’s first game and then got injured on the Tuesday night against Woking, broke my foot and I was out for five weeks,” said Mahon ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Maidenhead United.

“Obviously I've come back in, I’ve been training but I’ve just not had a chance. I’ve done everything right, I’ve worked hard, waited and waited for the time to come.

“Maybe it’s through me working hard in training or a little bit of luck of lads being injured or suspended but I’d like to think I’ve been able to go out there and take my chance.

“I went out there and gave it everything – I can hardly walk now because my legs are that sore! Everytime I put on that Chester jersey I’m going to put in 100 per cent, regardless of what’s gone on or what is happening.

“I’m that sort of lad, regardless of what else goes on, now I just want to play every week and keep my place in the team and make sure I stay there.”

The Irishman played a key role in the midweek draw with Pools, but felt it could – and probably should – have been three points were it not for visiting keeper Scott Loach, who pulled off several superb saves during the first-half.

“It was a point gained, but there’s been a lot to gain in that dressing room the past few games now,” he added. “There’s confidence and a lot of good attitudes now. The boys went out there, they put a shift in and good work-rate and you will get rewarded for that in the end.

“I felt the boys worked harder, deserved more and we could have been one or two up at half-time and then nicked the win at the end, but that’s football and we see it as a point gained. We can now go into the weekend with a bit more confidence.

“I’m not talking to Loachy now! He made some fantastic saves in the first-half and towards the end of the second period as well. But we did really well as a team, a group and we tested the goalkeeper and looked solid.”