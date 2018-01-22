New date for rearranged Chester FC v Dover Athletic clash

Chester’s home clash with Dover Athletic has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 6 (7.45pm).

The game was scheduled to take place on Saturday February 3, but Dover’s progress into the third round of the FA Trophy has seen the league fixture rearranged, with the Whites now taking on Leyton Orient in their third round tie a week on Saturday.

Marcus Bignot’s side host Bromley three days earlier on Saturday, March 3, before an away derby at Wrexham the following Saturday, March 10.

Chester lost 4-0 in the reverse fixture at The Crabble Ground back in September.