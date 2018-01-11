Oasis fan Tom Shaw wants Wembley return to be with Chester FC

Tom Shaw is dreaming of stepping out onto the hallowed Wembley turf as Chester bid to keep up their new-found momentum at East Thurrock United.

Having defeated AFC Fylde on penalties in the first round of the FA Trophy, round two has handed the Blues a tricky tie away to John Coventry’s National League South outfit, who dispatched Aldershot Town 4-0 in round one.

Central midfielder Shaw has experienced the new Wembley but only as a fan of Oasis, travelling down to the national stadium to watch the Gallagher brothers on their 2009 tour, but he’s aiming to swap ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Supersonic’ for tackles and headers with Chester.

“We’re desperate to get to Wembley,” the 31-year-old said. “I’ve only ever been there to watch Oasis so I’d like to go there and have a game of football!

“I know the manager is desperate to get there so we’ll be giving it everything we’ve got. It’s a tricky tie but we’ll be well prepared for them and the application we’ve shown over the last three games, will stand us in good stead.

“Without a doubt we’ve just got to keep this little run going we’re building. There will be bumps in the road between now and the end of the season but the fans, press, management, the board can see the lads are giving it everything to get us out of this situation.”

Shaw agreed when asked if Chester were beginning to create a ‘siege mentality’ with relegation rivals Solihull Moors and Guiseley already splashing the cash since the transfer window reopened.

The Blues remain in the bottom four after their 1-1 draw at Fylde on Tuesday night, but are now unbeaten in their past three matches.

“The clubs in and around us have already gone and invested in players, we’re not in a position to do that,” he continued.

“So it’s got to come from this group and that includes the fans as well. Their support will be massive and we’re desperate to stay up. Myself and the older ones want to further our careers in this division and the young lads want to kick on, and the manager wants to stay. There’s a hell of a lot to play for.

“Three really tough away games with a lot riding on them and we’ve taken five points.

“We’ve had a terrific attitude, application and performance from what we’ve been told to do by the manager. It’s given us a chance to go and pick points up, and on top of that we’ve had a real desire to stop the ball going in our net and at the other end to score.

“This division is all about that. All the tactics are irrelevant and sometimes it’s about hunger.

“The lads are a bit more on the front foot, perhaps a bit more confidence has come in. We’ve had a positive approach to everything we’re trying to do, when the ball is bobbling around the edge of our box everyone wants to be the one who blocks it.

“We’re fighting for everything, competiting for all the first and second balls that earn you the right to get results in this league. The organisation was there before but it’s our attitude which has changed, it’s pointless if you don’t have that desire.”